Earl C. Kellerstrass

1940-2019

Warsaw, Missouri- Earl “Sonny” Charles Kellerstrass, 79, Warsaw, formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on November 7, 2019.

Earl was born on March 30, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Earl C., Sr. and Vera (Coonce) Kellerstrass.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Kellerstrass and brother, Lester Kellerstrass.

Earl was a 1959 graduate of Cameron High School. He worked in the maintenance department for Cameron Insurance Company, before retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors: 3 sons, Chuck Kellerstrass, Overland Park, KS, Scott (Kelly) Kellerstrass, Kidder, MO and Mike (Tina) Kellerstrass, Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren, Calvin (Alison) Kellerstrass, Austin Kellerstrass, Hana Kellerstrass, Connor (Lauren) Kellerstrass, Kemper (Hailey) Kellerstrass, Madison Kellerstrass, Tanner Kellerstrass and Matthew Kellerstrass; great-granddaughter, Annette Kellerstrass; mother of his children, Linda Ogan, Springfield, MO; sister, Judy Beckwith, St. Joseph, MO; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. Inurnment: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke’s Hospice House, 3516 Summit Road, Kansas City, MO 64111. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.