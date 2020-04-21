Earl W. Furst, 93

Earl W. Furst

1926-2020

Earl W. Furst of St Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 20th, 2020 in Cosby surrounded by his family. He was born on May 21, 1926 in his family home near Rosendale, Missouri to Harold and Ethel Brewer Furst.

He graduated from Rosendale High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Okinawa and remained lifelong friends with his fellow soldiers.

He married Evelyn Rhoades in May 1948, and they had a loving home and partnership for 72 years. They farmed near Cosby until retirement in 2000, and then moved to St. Joseph. Earl loved to travel, fly his Piper airplane using his farm runway, and visit south Texas in the winter to square dance, golf, and play cards. He restored many antique cars and toured with them all over the United States.

Earl was very active in many community activities. He helped build their local church, Faith United Methodist Church in Cosby. He was a founding director of Rural Water District #2. He served on the Savannah School Board and the Home Bank Board in Savannah. With his antique cars, he was very active in parades with the Old Tymer’s from Moila Temple. He was a long-term member of the Cosby Lion’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, and three children: Ray (Janet) of Cosby, Cindy of Loveland, Colorado, and Ken of Dubuque, Iowa. He had eight grandchildren: Scott, Jasen, Spencer, Melissa, Chris, Amanda, Sarah, and Zachary, and six great-grandchildren. His daughter-in-law Marian and great-grandson Daniel proceeded him in death.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Furst’s room will be open from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Foundation to support health care workers. Condolence cards may be sent to Evelyn at 3002 N. Woodbine Apt 3, St. Joseph, MO 64505 Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.