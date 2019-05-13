"Ed" Joseph Edward Salewicz, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home. Served: Missouri Air National Guard, worked: Larson Accounting, Bethany MO, Morris Plan St. Joseph, retired from Johnson Controls. He was an avid golfer, Marshall at Fairview Golf Course, Usher at St. James Catholic Church. Ed was preceded in death by: parents: Basil and Mary Salewicz, brother: Richard J. Salewicz. Survivors include: nephew: Richard J. Salewicz II (RJ) of Carmel, Indiana, nephew: John Salewicz (Erin) of Zionsville, Indiana, their 3 children, Theo Basil, Nora Lois, Arie William, sister-in-law: Teresa Salewicz of Carmel, Indiana, cousin: Helen Przybylski (Thomas) of Kansas City, cousin JW Cypara (Dora) of St Joseph / Springfield MO. Ed has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral Services: Saturday, May 11 - 1:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church. The family would like to thank high school friends, Vince & Linda Kafka of St. Joseph and John & Connie Szczepanik of St. Joseph for assisting Ed during his times of need.
