Eddie Dale Bishop, 67, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, after a brief illness.

Eddie was born in Maryville at the old St. Francis Hospital on August 6, 1953. His parents were Francis and Helen Louise (Livengood) Bishop.

Eddie graduated from Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in accounting. After graduation he worked for Leigh Wilson’s food service and motel in Maryville doing office work. He then went to work for the Department of Defense at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, working in several different accounting positions on post.

Eddie is survived by his sisters and brothers: Nancy, Brenda, John, and Bruce, all of Maryville. He is also survived by many cousins.

He enjoyed antiques, reading mysteries and old movies. He was the youngest in a family of 5 kids; but loved his independence and always did everything his way. He was easy going and a good friend, a hard worker and beloved brother.

Eddie has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Masks and social distancing are suggested at the service. No formal visitation is planned.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers for donations in Eddie’s name to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Nodaway County, 915 Douglas Street, St. Joseph, MO 64505.