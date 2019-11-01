Eddie's Obituary

Eddie Smith, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

Eddie was born on April 1, 1966 in Marshall, Missouri; to the late Wilford and Mary (Guyer) Smith. He was a graduate of Benton High School.

Eddie was employed with St. Joseph Cab and was a self-employed drywaller for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter, fisher and gardener.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Diana and sister, Connie Fricker.

Eddie is survived by a brother, Bryon Smith; two sisters, Ronda Smith-Stout (David) and Shirl Smith-Maldonado; step-children, Donnitta Payne, James Payne (Erica) and Davon Barnett; nine grandchildren; one great grandson; nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at Robidoux Row, Saturday November 9, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.