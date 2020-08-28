Eddie Wayne Smith
1959-2020
Eddie Wayne Smith, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was born July 31, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Eddie enjoyed cars, racing and weightlifting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Smith; aunt and uncle, Irwin and Ova Johnston.
Survivors include cousin, Troy Carr (Anna); numerous friends.
