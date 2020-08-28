Clear
Eddie Wayne Smith, 61

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Eddie Wayne Smith
1959-2020

Eddie Wayne Smith, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was born July 31, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Eddie enjoyed cars, racing and weightlifting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Smith; aunt and uncle, Irwin and Ova Johnston.
Survivors include cousin, Troy Carr (Anna); numerous friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

