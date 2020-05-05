Edgar Dean Main Jr., 40

Edgar D. Main

1979-2020

Cameron, MO- Eddie Main Jr., 40, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly, May 2, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1979, in North Kansas City, Missouri to Edgar and Katheryn (Haverland) Main Sr.

Eddie was employed at Lanter/ Case New Holland in Cameron. He loved sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Survivors: Mother, Katheryn (Paul) Brush, Cameron, Missouri; Daughter, Breanna Main, Cameron, Missouri, father, Eddie Main Sr., Pleasant Valley, Missouri and aunt and uncle, Elva (Vern) Windsor, Liberty, Missouri.

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO