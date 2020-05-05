Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Edgar Dean Main Jr., 40

Graveside Service: Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Wamsley Cemetery. Cameron, MO.

Posted: May 5, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edgar D. Main
1979-2020

Cameron, MO- Eddie Main Jr., 40, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly, May 2, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1979, in North Kansas City, Missouri to Edgar and Katheryn (Haverland) Main Sr.
Eddie was employed at Lanter/ Case New Holland in Cameron. He loved sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.
Survivors: Mother, Katheryn (Paul) Brush, Cameron, Missouri; Daughter, Breanna Main, Cameron, Missouri, father, Eddie Main Sr., Pleasant Valley, Missouri and aunt and uncle, Elva (Vern) Windsor, Liberty, Missouri.
Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories