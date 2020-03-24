Edgar E. Karl, 64, of Plattsburg, MO passed away March 22, 2020.

Ed was born on November 22, 1955 to Frances G. and Mary Ellen (Duncan) Karl in St. Joseph, MO. Ed grew up in Plattsburg and in 1973 he graduated from Plattsburg High School.

On March 20, 1982 he was united in marriage to Patricia Ahearn. After their marriage they made their home in rural Plattsburg.

Ed was lifelong farmer. He also worked for a powerline crew, owned his own small engine shop and worked for Shatto Milk Company. Ed enjoyed working with cattle and spending time on the tractor and in his shed. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frances G. and Mary Ellen Karl; sisters Sharon Karl and Linda Jo Karl; and brother Patrick D. Karl.

Ed is survived by his wife Patricia Karl; children Judy Gill and husband Bruce and Randy Reiley and wife Andrea; grandchildren Nick, McKinna, Brandon and Elizabeth; brothers Frances G. Karl, Jr., Roger P. Karl and wife Peggy and Stephen J. Karl. Sr.; sisters Sylvia Conner and husband Darrell, Sandy Weidmeyer and Suzie Karl; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.