Edith Amar Morrison, 97

Edith Amar Morrison was born on June 23, 1922 in Lathrop, Missouri to Joe and Gracie Amar and went to be with the Lord in peace at Sunset Home in Maysville Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

On April 6, 1946 she was united in marriage to Kermit C. Morrison in Troy, Kansas. Edith was a Christian. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maysville, MO where she worked in the Sunday School nursery, church nursery, and in VBS. She did babysitting in her home for several years. She enjoyed sewing and sending lots of greeting cards to people. She loved her family dearly.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kermit passed away in 1989; her daughter, Janet McKune pass away in 1977; her brother, Charles; three sisters, Janice Kennedy, Joan Tomlinson and Charity Blake; two half brothers, Oliver and Harold Wilhoit and one half sister, Mary Gurley.

Survivors include her daughter, Alice Stahl and her husband Larry, four grandchildren, Jill Walsh, Teala Green, Tim Stahl, and Troy Stahl; five great-grandchildren, Lacey Gresens, Baylor Green, MaKenna, Klara and Brielle Stahl; one great-great granddaughter, Cadie Wicker, and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Private Family Celebration of Life and burial will be held at Winston Cemetery. Arrangements have been interested to Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Contributions: First Baptist Church P.O Box 427 Maysville, MO 64469. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Edith enjoyed making “Grandma Cookies” for her family. Everyone enjoyed eating them 🙂 Edith enjoyed giving hugs and was a quiet prayer warrior. She was caring and loving person.