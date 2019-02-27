Clear
Edna Alexander, 80

Visitation When March 2, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Location Rollins Funeral Home Address 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 PLATTE CITY, MO Service When March 2, 2019 2:00pm Location Platte City Cemetery Address Platte City, MO

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary

Edna Alexander, 80, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Truman Lake Manor in Lowry City, MO. Edna was born May 30, 1938 in Cross Timbers, MO to Alfred Titus and Nora Alice (Reedy) England. As a daughter of a sharecropper, Edna’s family moved from place to place during her early years. She married Raymond Lawrence “Junior” Alexander on April 17, 1959 in K.C., MO, and settled in the East Leavenworth and Platte City, MO area. Edna was a woman of faith who loved her Lord and family deeply. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved being a babysitter for several “adopted grandkids” over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband Junior and her sister Veda Decker. Edna is survived by her son David and wife Diane; daughter Edith and husband Dale; and son Lee and wife Cheryl; 6 grandchildren Andrea and husband Robin, Logan and wife Allyson, Adam, Kevin and wife Elizabeth, Ashley and Joshua; and 3 great grandchildren Ryder, Calloway and Lilly. A graveside funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Platte City Cemetery with a visitation 1 hour prior at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City. Memorial contributions can be given to Truman Lake Manor—600 E. 7th St.—Lowry City, MO 64763.

