Gayle's Obituary

Edna "Gayle" Ann Blake 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 9, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Edna and Earl Babcock. She attended Lafayette High School and married Gerald Blake on July 9, 1977 in Troy, KS. She worked at Beverly Manor for 7years and Westab for 3 years in Production and Food Service. She enjoyed going to garage sales, the casino, and playing bingo. She would love to go on date night with her husband, Gerald, to the Bucket Shop, and she loved her kids and the Lord, she would give anything she had to anyone, and would do without and giving before receiving. Gayle was a member of the St. Paul Methodist Church. Gayle was preceded in death by husband, Gerald Blake, her parents, brothers, Lloyd Brown, and William Babcock. Survivors include, six children: Wanda Stagner, David Dilley, Gerald (Renee) Dilley, all of St. Joseph, Theresa (Jim) Terhune, Sulphur Springs, AR, Charlotte Blake (Steve Peters), St. Joseph, and Arnold Dilley, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Artis Burton, St. Joseph, MO, 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.