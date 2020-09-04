Clear
Edna "Jean" Hull, 89

Graveside Service: Saturday, September 5th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edna “Jean” Hull
1931-2020

Edna “Jean” Hull, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home.
She was born January 31, 1931 to Jesse and Violet (Goodman) Hull in Norwood, Missouri.
Jean was the owner/operator of The Missourian Tavern for many years before retiring.
She enjoyed going to a casino whenever possible.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Opal Towe (Bob) and Eula Miller (Steven).
Survivors include her sons, Leon Bradshaw (Sherry), Terry Bradshaw; grandchildren, Robert Bradshaw (Erica), Stacie Johnson (Shannon), David Bradshaw (Mary), Raman Bradshaw (Noelle); 13 greatgrandchildren; brother, Lyle Hull (Carol); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

