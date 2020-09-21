Edna Mae Jones Young Chilcoat, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was born August 27, 1927 to Edna Pearl (Weber) and Henry “Jake” Jones in Blair, Kansas.

Edna married Gerald “Jerry” Young in 1945. He preceded her in death. She remarried to L.H. “Chili” Chilcoat in 1985. He also preceded her in death.

She was a teacher and because of her determination to get an education so she could educate others, she attended school and college in the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. During these years she also raised a family, helped raise four family members for a year who were in foster care, worked in the family business and had other outside jobs, including working in the Seattle shipyards at the age of 15.

Edna was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Jim Lawrence; sons, James, Harold and Danny Chilcoat.

Survivors include sister, Kathryn Barber (Bill); daughters, Sandy Wolfe (Pat), Loretta Fisher (Danny), Helen Chilcoat Linder, Laura Stines (Josh); sons, Michael Young (Barbara), Paul Young (Terri), Lonnie Chilcoat (Kelly), Steve Chilcoat (Rose); daughters-in-law, Barbara Chilcoat, Vicky Chilcoat, Joyce Meeks; 38 grandchildren; 80 great grandchildren; and 33 great-great grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 26, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.