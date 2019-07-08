Edna Marie Brant

March 7, 1925 - July 3, 2019

Edna Marie Brant 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in a local health care center. She was born March 7, 1925 in Akron, OH, daughter of the late Edna "Grace" and Chester "Oral" Dye. She graduated from Lafayette High School and married Glenn Brant, June 19, 1943, She worked Swift & Co and was a homemaker. She loved to bake, crafting, attending craft show, making dolls, purses and quilts, and was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church and later the King Hill Christian Church. Marie was preceded in death by husband, Glenn Brant, her parents, daughter, Glenda Kay Plemons, brothers; Charles, Roger, Don and Dennis Dye, sisters: Vera Sproat, and Margaret Walker, and her granddaughter, Michelle Brant. Survivors include, sons, David (Trudy) Brant, Dan (Kathy) Brant, Art (Pat) Brant, and Steve (Kathy) Brant, brother, George Dye, son in law Bob Plemons, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Assn., American Heart Assn., or American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.