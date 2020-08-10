Clear
Edna Moyes, 76

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edna Moyes, 76, of Falls City, NE passed away, August 4, 2020.

She was born April 12, 1944 in Agency, MO the daughter of George and Rosie Lunsford.

In June of 1964 she married John W. Moyes. He preceded her in death. She graduated from Gower High School as valedictorian, then on to Gard Business University. She worked at Missouri Water and Steam Company for 30 years as an office business manager. Edna loved to take her dogs on walks, loved to care for her flowers and to be outside if there was no poison ivy.

Edna was a Christian lady of faith. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine; sister-in-law, Linda; brother-in-law, James; niece Sheila; and very special dog, Buddy; and numerous other dogs.

Survivors include: brothers, George Lunsford, Bowie, TX, Lee (Sue) Lunsford, Grapeland, TX, Lyle (Peggy) Lunsford, Denison, TX; sisters, Mary Brewer, St. Joseph, MO, Bettie (Louis) Kelim, Mound City, MO, Violet (Richard) Weckman, Topeka, KS, Rita (Randy) James, Warsaw, MO; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kenneth Richey, Falls City, NE and John and Kenna Nixon, Falls City, NE.At Edna’s request no services are planned.Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.

Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Richardson County, PO Box 365, Falls City, NE 68355.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

