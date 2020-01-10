Clear
Edna Ruth Thompson, 93

Graveside Service: Monday, January 13th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Hopkins Cemetery. 105th Street & Keystone Road, Hopkins, MO 64461.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edna Ruth Thompson, 93, of Bedford, IA, and formerly of Hopkins, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Bedford Specialty Care.

She was born on May 19, 1926, in Braddyville, IA, to Homer and Maggie (Dunn) Davison. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Marion Jean Thompson in 2000, her son, Charles in 2014, her 3 brothers, Arnold, Irvin and Kenneth, her son in law Carl Thompson, her granddaughter Marci Ann Thompson, and her great grandson Logan Scott Thornton.

Ruth was self employed and did house cleaning, she painted and was a wall-paper hanger. She attended the First Christian Church, Hopkins, MO. Ruth liked to garden and embroidery.

On January 6, 1942, Ruth was united in marriage to Marion Jean Thompson, and they shared 58 years before his death in 2000.

She is survived by her 4 children, Jim (Marcia) Thompson, Republic, MO, Shirley (Mike) Warner, Altoona, IA, Ron (Theresa) Thompson, Hopkins, MO, and Rinda (Kenny) Gladman, Bedford, IA; her brother, Gary Davison, Braddyville, IA; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. No formal visitation is planned.

