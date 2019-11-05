Edna Sue Ann Muehlbach, 59, of St. Joseph, MO, has been called to Heaven to help the Lord with His garden and to sing at the gates of Heaven for all the new comers to feel welcome. Edna passed away on November 3, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1960 to the late George and Dorothy (Samuels) Blair. She has one sister, Janet Kay Blair. On May 19, 1984 she married her sweetheart James Patrick Muehlbach in Kansas City, MO. They have two sons Kevin Lewis Muehlbach and Eric Allen Muehlbach.

Edna worked several different jobs during her life which included, sales clerk, flower delivery driver, insurance clerk, floral designer, operated a ceramic store and medical transcriptionist, but the most important job she ever had and loved was being a mom to Kevin and Eric. She loved her family very much.

Edna was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was a cantor and member of the choir. She also volunteered at the House of Bread. She was a prayer volunteer through the prayer chain at church and through the Guideposts organization. She loved God, Jesus and Mary.

Edna has always loved to sing. She was also a member of Saint Joseph Community Chorus for many years.

Edna had a huge flower garden. She was also known as the "flower lady". Many times you could hear her singing to the Hibiscus. Edna loved animals especially her dogs; Rover, Morgan, Lucky and Jasper, and her cats Smokey and Sam. She also loved horses and had a special place in her heart for the wild horses that were being rounded up off federal land and sold at auction because they (BLM) said there were too many of them.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Blair, stepmother Ethel Bardiau and grandmother Bertha Samuels.

Survivors: Jim Muehlbach, of the home; Kevin L. Muehlbach of St. Joseph , Eric A. Muehlbach of St. Joseph ; sister Janet Blair of Plant City, FL , several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Rosary will be at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel on Wednesday , November 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM . Visitation to follow the Rosary, where the family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM. The Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Thursday, November 7 at 10:00 AM . She has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel and inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Francis Xavier School, Bishop LeBlond High School music program or Saint Joseph Community Chorus scholarship fund.