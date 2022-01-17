Edward A. Schweder 74, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at a St. Joseph health care facility. He was born July 26, 1947 in St. Joseph, son of Beverly and Alfred Schweder. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1965. Eddie married Carol Wilkerson on August 31, 1996 in Savannah, MO. He was a Sheet Metal Worker, and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 2. Eddie loved working with metal, cooking, especially BBQ, and he was a member of the Lathrop Steam Engines Club. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Michael Gerling. Survivors include: wife, Carol Schweder of the home, daughters, Christine (Kevin) Seymour of North Kansas City, MO, Cindy Schweder of IA, brothers, Tim (Rayetta) Schweder of St. Joseph, Ron Schweder of Breckenridge, MO, and Danny (Peggy) Schweder of Nodaway, MO, sister, Pamela (John) Vohs of Savannah, MO, step-sons, Steven Wilkerson of St. Joseph, and Shannon Boffman of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Zachary (Alexis), Denny, Tristan, and Cody, and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Schweder will be cremated following services. Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.