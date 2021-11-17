Edward Allen White Jr. 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 in Kansas City. He was born July 25, 1969 in St.Joseph, MO, son of Linda & the late Edward White Sr. He attended Central High School. Ed was preceded in death by his father, sons, Ryan and Edward White III, and daughter, Precious. Survivors include: mother, Linda White, sons, Nicholas and Brandon, grandchildren, Jace and Sadie, sister: Tammy (Robert) Phillippe, Angela (Thomas) Martin, Melinda (Mike) Evans, and Jennifer (Jim) White. There are no scheduled services at this time. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Edward White Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:52 PM
