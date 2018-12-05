Edward Allen White Sr. 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born March 16, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Mary and William White. He married Linda Janecek on January 13, 1967 and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army, and worked at Pierce and Son Pest Control for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to casino, metal detecting, and was a huge Chiefs fan, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Mignery, Sarah Ellington, and Frances Despain, brothers: Billy Jr, Jimmy, Bob, Harold, Albert, John, and Gary Wayne White. Survivors include, wife, Linda White of the home, five children: Tammy (Robert) Phillippe, Angela (Thomas) Martin, Edward Allen White Jr., Melinda (Mike) Evans, and Jennifer White, 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two brothers, Jack (Gayree) White, and Richard (Leveda) White.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis DePugh officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Military honors under the auspices of the Missouri Funeral Honors program. Memorials are requested to the Edward White Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp funeral Home or online. Online condolence, obituary and funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com.