Edward Arthur Butcher 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 25, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Fannie Marie & Bonnie Butcher. He graduated from Benton High School, and served in the United States Air Force retiring after 25 years of service, as a Senior Master Seargant. He was stationed all over the world, and is a veteran of WWII, receiving numerous meritorious awards for his service. He also retired from Harding Orr & McDaniel Funeral Home, El Paso, TX, and was a Saddle Maker. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and a was a member and Past Grand Master of Five Points Lodge A.F. & A.M. of El Paso, Tx, and the Scottish Rite as a Master Mason, El Paso, TX. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Butcher, his parents, brothers, Forest, Darrel, Junior, Leroy and Bill Butcher, and a sister, Marie Roberts. Survivors include his daughter, Reba Marie (Patrick) McManus, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughters, Stacy Franklin, Rebe Thomason, and Kellie (Chris Brown), and grandson, Clarence Edward Walters, granddaughter in law Barbara Walters, sister, Donna Schneider, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Robert Butcher, St. Joseph, MO, great grandchildren; Edward Aaron Franklin, Dustin Brown, and Alex Brown, Ciara & Kelsey Frazier, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Walters, and great great grandkids Aspen and Beau. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the charity of the donors choice.