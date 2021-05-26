Edward Auxier, 80, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away May 11, 2021 at home with family by his side.

Ed was born to Jim and Leola Auxier of St. Joseph on July 4, 1940. He married Joanne Willits August 4, 1957. Together they had one son Teddy Lee, three daughters, Teresa, Jackie and Kathy. Ed worked at Armours 18 years. He then started driving a truck over the road alongside his wife Joanne for 30 years before retiring. He loved working and couldn't set still so he was a driver for Ford par-time. He enoyed gardening, working outside, riding his tractor and watching Westerns. He would watch them Westerns over and over.

Ed loved the outdoors and couldn't wait for warm weather so he could spend time going to his lake cabin in Warsaw, MO.

He is survived by his wife Joanne Auxier, daughters Teresa (Dave) Arnold, Jackie Auxier, Kathy (Marty) Stanton, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son Teddy Lee Auxier, grandson Edward Leon Coy, great grandson Kale Morgan, brothers Mike Auxier and Richard Auxier, sister Shirley Steidel, mother Leola Auxier and father Jim Auxier.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, May 14, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10:00 AM Saturday at our chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.