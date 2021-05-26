Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Edward Auxier, 80

Edward Auxier, 80, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away May 11, 2021 at home with family by his side.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:59 PM

Edward Auxier, 80, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away May 11, 2021 at home with family by his side.

Ed was born to Jim and Leola Auxier of St. Joseph on July 4, 1940. He married Joanne Willits August 4, 1957. Together they had one son Teddy Lee, three daughters, Teresa, Jackie and Kathy. Ed worked at Armours 18 years. He then started driving a truck over the road alongside his wife Joanne for 30 years before retiring. He loved working and couldn't set still so he was a driver for Ford par-time. He enoyed gardening, working outside, riding his tractor and watching Westerns. He would watch them Westerns over and over.

Ed loved the outdoors and couldn't wait for warm weather so he could spend time going to his lake cabin in Warsaw, MO.

He is survived by his wife Joanne Auxier, daughters Teresa (Dave) Arnold, Jackie Auxier, Kathy (Marty) Stanton, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son Teddy Lee Auxier, grandson Edward Leon Coy, great grandson Kale Morgan, brothers Mike Auxier and Richard Auxier, sister Shirley Steidel, mother Leola Auxier and father Jim Auxier.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, May 14, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10:00 AM Saturday at our chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories