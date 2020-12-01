Cameron, MO- Edward Bruce Becker, 75, of Cameron, passed away November 24, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Edward was born July 8, 1945 to Millage W. Becker and Ethel (Nutt) Price in Montpelier, ID. He moved to Cameron, Missouri in 1962 and graduated from Cameron High School in 1964.

Ed joined the United States Marine Corps in December of 1964 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. He served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He was honorably discharged December 13, 1968 at the rank of sergeant and returned to Cameron.

On August 14, 1971 he married Judy E. Edwards in Independence, MO. He started working for the Cameron Police Department in 1974, working there off and on until his retirement in February of 2006.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ed is survived by his wife Judy of the home; daughters, Treasure A. Becker, Penny E. (Peter) Gans; son Edward A. Becker (Rachel Garrison), all of Cameron; grandchildren, James (Bridget) Radcliffe, Tesha (George) Burnett, Joshuah Barnes, Brittany (Dylan) Morgan, Justin Gans (Sammantha Allwood), Ty Becker, Kale Garrison, Bodi Kurzava, Kendall Garrison; great grandchildren, Vanessa, Alyssa, Tegan, Georgia, Gracie, Jameson, numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Beverly Caselman; brother in law Don L. (Judy Carol) Edwards; sister in law Jackie (Charlie) Barker.

Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday November 28, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, visitation will be 10:00-11:00 prior to the service. Burial, Packard Cemetery. Honors performed by Cameron Police Department. Memorial fund to “Shop with the Cops”.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.