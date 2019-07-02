Tony "Ed" Edward Welch 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born December 14, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Jessie and Edward Welch. He married Virginia Weber July 16, 1977 and she survives of the home. They lived in California from 1979 to 1991 then moved back home to St. Joseph. He farmed and worked at Quaker Oats, then at the Fontana School District retiring in 1991. He enjoyed rocking in his rocking chair, fishing hunting, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of the former Hyde Valley United Methodist Church, now the Evolution United Methodist Church, and also attended Abundant Faith Church of God. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill, and Herbert Welch, and a sister Marjorie Williams. Survivors include, wife, Virginia Alice Welch of the home, five children: Patsy (Kerry) Klein, St. Joseph, Michael (Rose) Welch, Eagle River, WI, Rhonda (Vince) Studer, Wathena, KS, Randy Thornton, Elwood, KS, and daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Walsh, St. Joseph, MO, nine grandchildren eight great grandchildren, and a brother, Ronald Welch, Rayville, MO. Funeral services: 10:30 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Hope Lodge in Rochester Minnesota. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.