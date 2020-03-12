Clear

Edward J. Keck, 59

Visitation: Saturday, March 28th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Community Christian Church. 2009 Mason Road, St. Joseph, MO. ■ Service: Saturday, March 28th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Community Christian Church.

Edward J. Keck, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He was born September 14, 1960 to Gary and Shirley (Jordan) Keck.
Edward was a graduate of Central High School and worked as a grocery stocker as well as a bounty hunter.
He was a member of Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Edward was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Sterling Keck and Edward and Ruth Jordan.
Survivors include his parents; uncles, Bill Keck, Dallas Keck; aunts, Marilyn Steltenpohl, Barbara Jordan; sister, Marjorie Shetlar (Jim); brothers; Lonnie, Don, Kevin (Tamara) Keck and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 28th, Community Christian Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at simplifyfunerals.com.

