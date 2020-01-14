"Junior" Edward Lee Meeks Jr. 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born February 16, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, and graduated from Central High School class of 1959 He married Nora Shirey on April 8, 1961 and she survives of the home. He retired as a Union Mill Rite from Local 1529 Kansas City, MO., he was also the owner & operator of the Hickory Tavern from 1982-2012, and the Meeks Fish Market, he was also a Commercial Fisherman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a Christian. Junior was preceded in death by father, Edward Lee Meeks Sr., mother, Jane Alice Brown, and grandson, Edward Lee Meeks IV. Survivors include, wife, Nora Meeks of the home, daughter, Brenda Doldt, Saint Joseph, son, Edward Lee Meeks III, St. Joseph, grandchildren: Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, Savannah, Nicole (Colt) Casselman, Kansas City, brothers; Harold (Kathy) Stufflebean, Blue Springs, and Gary (Sharon) Stufflebean, Parkville, MO, sisters: Linda (John) Ingram, St. Joseph, MO, and Robin Branam, Independence, MO, and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:30 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Parkinson Foundation or Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.