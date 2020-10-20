Edward L. “Ed” Fisher

1953-2020

Edward L. “Ed” Fisher, 67, Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

He was born September 11, 1953.

Ed married Debbie O’Brien September 22, 1973. She survives of the home.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Ralston Purina for 12 years and Friskies/Nestle for 31 years before retiring.

He was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #5067, St. Joseph Cemetery Board, Operating Engineers Union Post #101, and Y-Fry Club. Ed participated many years in the UCP Chili Cook-off, and was part of several winning teams. He was very proud of the of the money raised for UCP.

Ed was an avid pheasant hunter; enjoying opening weekend in South Dakota with his close friends.

He loved gardening and canning. Everyone loved his pickled vegetables.

Ed grew up on a dairy farm which established his work ethic that he continued throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Edna (Lawless) Fisher; and infant grandson, Niklaus Fisher.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Debbie Fisher; sons, Corey Fisher, Las Vegas, NV, Eric Fisher (Brittney), St. Joseph, MO; granddaughter, Prisais Fisher, St. Joseph, MO; brother, John Fisher (Terri), Stewartsville, MO; sister, Connie Webb (Bill), Gower, MO; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, MO. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayer Service 7:30 P.M. Tuesday with a memorial video to follow, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St Joseph Cemetery or Glioblastoma Foundation c/o the family. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.