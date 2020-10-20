Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Edward L. "Ed" Fisher, 67

Visitation: Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 7:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edward L. “Ed” Fisher
1953-2020

Edward L. “Ed” Fisher, 67, Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1953.
Ed married Debbie O’Brien September 22, 1973. She survives of the home.
He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Ralston Purina for 12 years and Friskies/Nestle for 31 years before retiring.
He was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #5067, St. Joseph Cemetery Board, Operating Engineers Union Post #101, and Y-Fry Club. Ed participated many years in the UCP Chili Cook-off, and was part of several winning teams. He was very proud of the of the money raised for UCP.
Ed was an avid pheasant hunter; enjoying opening weekend in South Dakota with his close friends.
He loved gardening and canning. Everyone loved his pickled vegetables.
Ed grew up on a dairy farm which established his work ethic that he continued throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Edna (Lawless) Fisher; and infant grandson, Niklaus Fisher.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Debbie Fisher; sons, Corey Fisher, Las Vegas, NV, Eric Fisher (Brittney), St. Joseph, MO; granddaughter, Prisais Fisher, St. Joseph, MO; brother, John Fisher (Terri), Stewartsville, MO; sister, Connie Webb (Bill), Gower, MO; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, MO. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayer Service 7:30 P.M. Tuesday with a memorial video to follow, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St Joseph Cemetery or Glioblastoma Foundation c/o the family. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: °
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories