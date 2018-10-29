Edward Poncavage, 74, of Platte City, MO, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the St. Luke’s Hospice House in K.C., MO. Edward was born January 24, 1944 in Scranton, PN to John Michael and Ann Marie (Hubbuad) Poncavage. He attended the Girard College in Philadelphia, PA where he was on the rifle drill team. After high school, he attended the University of North Carolina for 1 year before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Edward qualified for O.C.S. training, and became an officer, serving in Germany, Colorado Springs, CO, Korea, and in Susanville, CA at the Sierra Army Depot during the Vietnam Conflict. After being honorably discharged as a Captain, he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Real Estate and Accounting at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and began working as a commercial real estate manager for Hubbell Realty of Des Moines, Iowa, where he worked for 15 years. He then worked as a property manager for Independence Commons, and Town Center Shopping Centers while with Developers Diversified. He received an award for his dedicated service as a classroom instructor and exam proctor for the SMA Educational Program of 1992, and membership to BOMA. Edward married Judy Kay Long on January 24, 1971 in Denver, CO. He was of the Russian Orthodox faith, and was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed his annual hunting trips to the Sturgis, SD area on his friend’s ranch. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, who affectionately referred to him as “Papa”. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; a brother James Michael and an infant son John Edward Poncavage. He is survived by: his wife Judy; his son Leonard Patrick Poncavage of Parkville, MO; his grandson James Michael; his granddaughter Sophia Nicole Poncavage; and his older brother John James Poncavage of Scranton, PA. Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 2, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to “Shop with a Cop”, Platte City Police Dept. or Army Emergency Relief.