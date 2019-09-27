Edward Theodore Klaas, Jr., 71, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Ed was born in Maryville, on May 11, 1948. His parents were Edward T. and Mildred M. Sommerhalder Klaas. They preceded him in death. Ed was also preceded by his brother, Donald Klaas, and his sister Elaine DeWulf.

He lived most all his life in the area; and had graduated from Maryille High School in 1968. He had taken courses at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO.

He proudly served his country in the US Army in Vietnam with Company B with the 8th Infantry Division. He saw combat and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge.

Ed was a 30-year postal employee and delivered the mail in Maryville for the United States Postal Service. He liked to fish and to garden. He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus, both of Maryville.

On October 23, 1971, Ed was united in marriage to Sally Ann Cox, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Nathan (Sarah) Klaas, Thornton, CO, Nicholas (Laura) Klaas, Maryville, MO, and Natalie (Jacob) Gray, Parkville, MO; his sisters, Rose Marie Esch, Arlington, NE, and Barbara (Jim) Beattie, Olathe, KS; 6 grandchildren, Meghan and Andrew Klaas, Jacob and Blake Klaas, and Barrett and Riley Gray; and nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be at 5:00 PM, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with visitation to follow until 7:00 PM, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, or St. Gregory’s church school, Maryville, MO.