Edward W. Roe, 93

Edward W. Row

1927-2020

Edward W. Row, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born January 18, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Edward married Virginia Miller September 6, 1952. She preceded him in death September 24, 2013.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1944. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II and was aboard USS Terror. Edward also served in the South Pacific. After his discharge he worked for Burlington Northern and Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years.

He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and fishing.

Edward was a member of The King Hill Christian Church, American Legion #359, Union Pacific and Old Timers.

Edward was also preceded in death by his parents, Mendell and Kathern (Geiser) Row; sister, Betty Beaman.

Survivors include sons, Ed W. Row, Jr. (Lisa), St. Joseph, Missouri, Gary Row (Kim), Jamestown, North Carolina, Ronald Row (Terri), Boise, Idaho; step-daughter, Sandra Thomas (Ivan), Salinas, California; grandchildren, David, Katie and Amanda Row, Anthoney, Michele and Richard DeMarchi, Jon Thomas; brother, Robert Row; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:30 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.