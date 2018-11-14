Clear

Edward “Ziggy” Zygmontowicz, Jr., 73, of Platte City, MO

Visitation When November 16, 2018 10:00am - 11:00am Location Rollins Funeral Home Service Information When November 16, 2018 11:00am Location Rollins Funeral Home Address 1106 East Branch Street Platte City, MO 64079

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Edward “Ziggy” Zygmontowicz, Jr., 73, of Platte City, MO, died Monday, November 12, 2018 at his home. He was born May 18, 1945 in Leavenworth, KS to Edward Anthony and Jennie Mae (Sexton) Zygmontowicz. He spent most of his life in the Platte City area, graduating from Platte City High School in 1963. He attended Utah State and San Diego State before coming back to the area to farm and later worked as a Platte County Sherriff’s Deputy. Edward married Marlene Elizabeth Anderson on June 18, 1966 in Garden City, MO. He was a former member of the Platte City Jaycees and Lions clubs, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding around the farm in his buggy. He was preceded in death by his parents. Edward is survived by: his wife, of the home; sister Jennie M. “Cee” (Rick) Percy of Beaufort, SC; nieces Tani (Paul) Weber of Bothell, WA and Gwen (William) McCleave of Florence, MS; and numerous great nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held from 10 am to 11am, Friday, November 16, 2018 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be given to: Kansas City Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events