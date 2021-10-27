Edwin Abraham Kincaid Sr. 56, of St. Joseph, Missouri, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 in St. Joseph. Born July 20, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri. Preceded in death by: parents: Jack and Fay Kincaid. Survivors: companion, Martha Sutton, sons, Edwin Jr, Robert, Timothy, and Josh Kincaid, and sister, Susan Orcutt. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:26 PM
