Edwin C. Perkins, Sr., 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly from Kansas City, Missouri passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 with his wife and family by his side.

He was born March 30, 1930 in Jefferson, Iowa to Elver and Anna (Lynch) Perkins in a farmhouse.

Edwin attended county schools until 8th grade, then graduated from Jefferson High School May 1948. He attended every class reunion.

He joined the US Navy May 1948 and was honorably discharged June 1952. Edwin worked as a solar A/C mechanic in Des Moines, Iowa then later moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1953. He worked at General Motors from 1953 to 1955 as an inspector of F-84 flight jets. Edwin later worked at Trans World Airlines from April 1955, until retiring in April 1986.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, Missouri, TWA Seniors, and the American Legion.

His proudest moments were marrying his wife of 66 years, Virginia Irene DeFreece, raising 2 daughters and 3 sons, and being around his 5 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean Perkins; and sister, Bethel Bouchard.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Virginia Perkins; children, Peggy Burns (David), Ted Perkins (Marissa), Eddy Perkins, Andy Perkins (Cheyenne), Stacey Perkins; grandchildren, T.J and Tiffany Perkins, Taylor and Tanner Burns, Jessica Perkins; siblings, Carroll Perkins (Karen), Darlene Rankel, Jerry Perkins (Carol Ann); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Private Interment Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Parish Rosary 9:30 A.M. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.