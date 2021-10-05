Clear
Edwin “Ed” Pauly, 66

Edwin “Ed” Pauly, 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:13 PM

Ed was born in Wathena, Kansas on March 18, 1955 to Harold and Patsy (Bruns) Pauly. He grew up in Wathena graduating from Wathena High School in 1973. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 22 years. After his military career he was a chief engineer on a Casino boat.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and longtime girlfriend, Tina Harris.

Survivors include his 2 brothers; Rocky and Andy Gillpatrick both of St. Joseph, Missouri

Nieces, nephews, step-children and many grandchildren.

Ed’s wishes were to be cremated with an evening visitation Friday 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena

Memorial Service Saturday -10:30 at the funeral home.

Inurnment at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena where there will be Military Honors under the auspices of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
