Edwin "Gene" Eugene Bretz 58, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020 at a local Hospital. He was born July 16, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He married Michelle Bretz on September 17, 1983, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Savannah High School class of 1980. He worked at Insteel as a foreman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Rushville Christian Church. Gene was preceded in death by his father, John Bretz, mother, Donna Betts. Survivors include wife, Michelle Bretz, daughters, Crystal (Derek) Smith, Hannah Bretz, Hayley (Nathan) Bretz, Victoria Bretz, and son, Noah Bretz, two sisters, Susan (Lawrence) Newberry and Sitha (Jim) Brinegar, grandchildren; Landen, Jocelyn, Booker, and Kenzely, and his mother in law, Marlene Koehler. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.