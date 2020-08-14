Clear

Edwin "Gene" Eugene Bretz, 58

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Edwin "Gene" Eugene Bretz 58, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020 at a local Hospital. He was born July 16, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He married Michelle Bretz on September 17, 1983, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Savannah High School class of 1980. He worked at Insteel as a foreman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Rushville Christian Church. Gene was preceded in death by his father, John Bretz, mother, Donna Betts. Survivors include wife, Michelle Bretz, daughters, Crystal (Derek) Smith, Hannah Bretz, Hayley (Nathan) Bretz, Victoria Bretz, and son, Noah Bretz, two sisters, Susan (Lawrence) Newberry and Sitha (Jim) Brinegar, grandchildren; Landen, Jocelyn, Booker, and Kenzely, and his mother in law, Marlene Koehler. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
High temperatures and high humidity made it feel very uncomfortable across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories