Edwin "Tony" Crabtree, 90

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:29 PM

Edwin "Tony" Crabtree, 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. He was born June 28, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Vernon Lee and Ethel Crabtree. A graduate of Lafayette High School, Tony played clarinet in the band where he met the love of his life, Carol Malotte. Tony and Carol were married on September 30, 1951, and shared 70 wonderful years together. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Tony was a truck driver at Watson Brothers and T. G. & Y., and worked for several years at Taylor Transportation Services. Tony was a gentle soul and loved spending time with his family, especially at the lake where they enjoyed fishing and camping every summer. Tony was a member of the American Legion Post #359, an avid hunter, and had a private pilot license. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William, Robert, and twin brother, Edward "Tiny" Crabtree. Survivors include: his wife, Carol June Crabtree of the home, daughter, Toni J. Price of Muncie, IN, grandson, Blair (Karlyn) Lynch, and granddaughter, Ty (Bryan) Spisak, three great-grandchildren, Clara, Elias & Molly, a brother, Vernon Crabtree, and a sister, Louise Cross. The family will receive friends from 9-10:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 10:00 am at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Chuck Stevens officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Noyes Home for Children.

