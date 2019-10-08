Obituary

Bertha “Eileen” Dotson

1928-2019

Eileen Dotson, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born February 18, 1928 in Maysville, Missouri. She was a graduate of Maysville High School and Platte-Gard Business College.

Eileen married Wilton Douglas “Doug” Dotson November 27, 1949. He preceded her in death March 15, 2017.

She was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and volunteer at the Open Door Food Kitchen. Eileen loved her family dearly, they were her life and she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.

Eileen was also preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ella (Graham) Sparks; aunt and uncle who raised Eileen, Ralph and Zephy Van Meter; brother, Gerald Sparks; and 5 sisters: Bernice Chapman, Josephine Harris, Merle White, Pauline Brown, and Edna Sieck.

Survivors include daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Perry (Doug), Osborn, MO; son, Stephen D. Dotson, St. Joseph, MO; three grandchildren, Bryan Perry (Jessica), Holly Springs, NC, Beth Hesson (John), Plattsburg, MO, Aimee Ramsey (Aaron), Osborn, MO; nine great-grandchildren, Preston, Grace, Alec, Chloe, Jaxson, Grant, Ethan, Presley and Gavin.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.