Eileen Fisher, 91, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

Born and raised in the Clyde and Conception Junction, MO, area, she was the daughter of Michael and Gertrude (Curtin) Eckstein. She married John “Donald” Fisher on May 26, 1948. They were married 68 years before his passing in 2016

She leaves behind 2 daughters, Donna Fisher Buffa, and Dianne Fisher, and son in law Michael Buffa, all of Maryville, MO. She is also survived by one sister, Clarice Eckstein Holtman Schuetz, and many loving sister in laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Donald Fisher, and son Gerald Dean Fisher. Sisters that preceded her in death: Ava Eckstein, Eva Eckstein Fimple, Leiva Eckstein Klaus, and Amelia Eckstein Myers. Brothers that preceded her in death: Hubert Eckstein, Louis Eckstein, Bernard Eckstein, Robert Eckstein, Leo Eckstein, and Jerry Eckstein.

Over the last four years, Eileen embraced a new extended family of AseraCare Hospice, and Parkdale Manor caregivers, as well as her Parkdale resident friends.

Eileen spent her adult life in Maryville and worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at many area businesses that included: REA, Regal Diaper Factory, Trimble Oil Co, Gray Insurance, and Regional Council. She was most known for her work with Drs. Byland and Wempe as their office manager until their retirement.

Eileen had many interests and hobbies. She was an exquisite cook, seamstress, and cake decorator. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and created many Christmas stockings that she gave to friends and family.

She and her husband were among the proud walkers in Maryville’s first “Relay for Life.” Together they created the beautiful acreage called “Iris Lane”; and loved sharing its beauty with the community. Though “Don” was the one with his hands in the soil, Eileen helped distribute bushels of free vegetables from its garden to friends and nursing homes in the area.

She loved feeding and watching birds and squirrels from their home. Come holiday time, she was prepared to treat friends, neighbors, and “drop-ins” with bags of her wonderful homemade peanut brittle. Her giving nature will be missed by many.

A visitation and celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 2-4:00 PM, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A private family burial of cremains will be held later at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

Eileen was an avid reader and supporter of education. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made in Eileen’s name to the Maryville Public Library.