Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ejay McIlvain, 83

EJay McIlvain 83, of League City, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020. His graveside memorial service will be held on Father’s Day,

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:01 AM

EJay McIlvain 83, of League City, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020. His graveside memorial service will be held on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Nelson Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. It will be officiated by his brother, Ted McIlvain. Arrangements are under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

EJay was born June 30, 1936, in Estelline, Texas, to Tommie Oliver and Bertie Fay McIlvain. He grew up in Pampa, Texas, and graduated from Pampa High School, where he played on three State Basketball Teams, winning the Championship Title two of those three years. He then attended Rice University on a full basketball scholarship, and played for the Rice Owls for four years.

He married his wife, Mary Ann Harvey, in 1961. They moved to Houston where he started his career as a very successful insurance executive and raised their two daughters. He began his career in the group sales division of Equitable Life Insurance Company. He later became an Insurance Consultant, and after a move to Victoria, Texas, he started his own insurance agency, BGI Insurance. He served on both the Spring Independent School District and North Harris Montgomery County Board of Trustees. He was a deacon/elder at every church he ever attended. He coached every baseball team in which his daughters participated. He coached many YMCA basketball teams, and he had such a positive effect on many young lives. When living in Victoria, he and Mary Ann were on the ground floor of helping Young Life become established in high schools there. He loved people and has been a servant of Jesus Christ his entire life.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann, and his two daughters and their families: Vonda Hellner and her husband Todd, and their three children, Victoria, Ava, and Andrew; and Meredith Phillips and her husband Brent, and their two children, Anderson and Keyson. He is also survived by two brothers and wives: Bill Don McIlvain and his wife Ila, and Teddy Lynn McIlvain and his wife Sandra, as well as his Aunt Lissie Turnage, his cousins, Vicki Toombs and spouse Gary, Renee Brogan and spouse Tim, and Kathryn Naylor. Lastly, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Bertie McIlvain, and his brother Von Dearol McIlvain, all of Pampa, Texas. His brother Teddy honored him by writing a book depicting his life, 22 EJay McIlvain’s Story of Faith and Inspiration.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sagemont Church, NVision Project, 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E. Houston, TX 77089.

Online obituary and condolence www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories