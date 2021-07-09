EJay McIlvain 83, of League City, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020. His graveside memorial service will be held on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Nelson Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. It will be officiated by his brother, Ted McIlvain. Arrangements are under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

EJay was born June 30, 1936, in Estelline, Texas, to Tommie Oliver and Bertie Fay McIlvain. He grew up in Pampa, Texas, and graduated from Pampa High School, where he played on three State Basketball Teams, winning the Championship Title two of those three years. He then attended Rice University on a full basketball scholarship, and played for the Rice Owls for four years.

He married his wife, Mary Ann Harvey, in 1961. They moved to Houston where he started his career as a very successful insurance executive and raised their two daughters. He began his career in the group sales division of Equitable Life Insurance Company. He later became an Insurance Consultant, and after a move to Victoria, Texas, he started his own insurance agency, BGI Insurance. He served on both the Spring Independent School District and North Harris Montgomery County Board of Trustees. He was a deacon/elder at every church he ever attended. He coached every baseball team in which his daughters participated. He coached many YMCA basketball teams, and he had such a positive effect on many young lives. When living in Victoria, he and Mary Ann were on the ground floor of helping Young Life become established in high schools there. He loved people and has been a servant of Jesus Christ his entire life.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann, and his two daughters and their families: Vonda Hellner and her husband Todd, and their three children, Victoria, Ava, and Andrew; and Meredith Phillips and her husband Brent, and their two children, Anderson and Keyson. He is also survived by two brothers and wives: Bill Don McIlvain and his wife Ila, and Teddy Lynn McIlvain and his wife Sandra, as well as his Aunt Lissie Turnage, his cousins, Vicki Toombs and spouse Gary, Renee Brogan and spouse Tim, and Kathryn Naylor. Lastly, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Bertie McIlvain, and his brother Von Dearol McIlvain, all of Pampa, Texas. His brother Teddy honored him by writing a book depicting his life, 22 EJay McIlvain’s Story of Faith and Inspiration.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sagemont Church, NVision Project, 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E. Houston, TX 77089.

