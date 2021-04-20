Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elaine C. Siskey, 95

Elaine C. Siskey, 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, having formerly lived in Sunflower, KS while her husband attended KU and Richmond, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:01 AM

Elaine C. Siskey, 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, having formerly lived in Sunflower, KS while her husband attended KU and Richmond, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born August 9, 1925 to George and Violet (Maiden) Matthews in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Elaine married Rudolph “Rudy” Siskey, her Lafayette High School sweetheart on August 12, 1947.
She and her husband loved traveling the world after their retirement. She was an accomplished artist. She and Rudy met monthly for lunch with members of their 1943 Lafayette graduating class.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years; her parents; brothers, Emerson and Charles Matthews, and their wives; and her niece, Cindy Fleming.
Survivors include son, Chip Siskey (Peggy) of Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Janie Simon (Rod) of Sahuarita, Arizona; grandchildren, Christoper Simon (Christy), Kyle Simon (Dana), Alex Breitenbach (Elissa), Emily and Elizabeth Siskey; great-grandchildren, Eric and Kellen Simon; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Anderson; five nephews and two nieces.
Healing Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bishop LeBlond High School or St. Joseph Cathedral School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories