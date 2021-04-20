Elaine C. Siskey, 95, of St. Joseph, Missouri, having formerly lived in Sunflower, KS while her husband attended KU and Richmond, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born August 9, 1925 to George and Violet (Maiden) Matthews in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Elaine married Rudolph “Rudy” Siskey, her Lafayette High School sweetheart on August 12, 1947.

She and her husband loved traveling the world after their retirement. She was an accomplished artist. She and Rudy met monthly for lunch with members of their 1943 Lafayette graduating class.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years; her parents; brothers, Emerson and Charles Matthews, and their wives; and her niece, Cindy Fleming.

Survivors include son, Chip Siskey (Peggy) of Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Janie Simon (Rod) of Sahuarita, Arizona; grandchildren, Christoper Simon (Christy), Kyle Simon (Dana), Alex Breitenbach (Elissa), Emily and Elizabeth Siskey; great-grandchildren, Eric and Kellen Simon; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Anderson; five nephews and two nieces.

Healing Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bishop LeBlond High School or St. Joseph Cathedral School.