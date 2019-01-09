Elaine Edith Zidell

1932-2019

Elaine Edith Zidell, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

She was born February 7, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Anna (Butcher) Zidell.

Elaine graduated from the University of Illinois. She worked and retired from Zidell Sales after 40 years.

Elaine enjoyed her book club, theater and spending time with her family and friends in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Elliott Zidell.

Survivors include nephew, Jeffrey Zidell (Katie); niece, Julie Loy (Scott); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, B’Nai Yaakov Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donatons to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.