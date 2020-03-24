Elaine G. Hershley, 90, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Carriage Square Nursing Home in St. Joseph, MO. Elaine was born August 24, 1929 in the Blooming Grove Township in Waseca, MN to Clarence and Edna May (Buss) Morsching. She was a 1948 graduate of the Waseca Central High School and worked in a canning factory until she married. Elaine married John E. Hershley on August 25, 1950 in West Union, Iowa. She was originally a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown, MN; and later, after moving to Platte County, joined the St. Johns Lutheran Church in Farley, MO. Elaine helped raise tobacco and enjoyed raising her family. Later in life, she loved to sing along with the various musical programs and church services at the nursing home. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, siblings Florence Bock and Ronald Morsching, and son in law Bill Anderson. She is survived by her children David (Brenda) Hershley of Chattanooga, TN, Betty Anderson of Leavenworth, KS, Robert Hershley of Lead Hill, AR, Sharon (Jerry) Pieper of Weston, Patricia Hershley of Phoenix, AZ, and Mark (Shirley) Hershley of Weston; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and her siblings Delores Handy and Norma Krampitz, both of MN. A private family graveside will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Crossroads Hospice North.