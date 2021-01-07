Elaine Marie (Kline) Chirieleison, 82, Agency, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

She was born March 1, 1938 to James and Elizabeth (Elam) Kline, Sr.

Elaine married John Chirieleison June 9, 1959; he survives of the home.

She was a Southwestern Bell operator from 1957-1980, Elaine worked in maintenance at Sherwood medical from 1984-93, and she also worked for the school district for 7 years.

Elaine enjoyed having family gatherings. She loved dancing, gardening, and taking photos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Kline and sister, Caroline Klawuhn.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, John; children, John M. Chirieleison, Debbie Stagner; grandchildren, Caprice, Kendall, and Keri Stagner, Darlisa Finney (Brett), Gabrielle Chirieleison; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Penland, Kaiser and Kolten Finney; brothers, Bud Kline (Sandy), John Kline (Patty), Fred Kline, (Jan), Marilyn Browning; Elizabeth Atkinson (L.J.), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph, MO. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.