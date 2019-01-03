Clear

Eldon L. Clayton November 04, 1922 - January 01, 2019

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Guilford United Methodist Church, Guilford, MO. The burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Guilford United Methodist Church, or the Weathermon Cemetery.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Eldon Leon Clayton, 96, of Guilford, MO, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, January 1, 2019. Eldon was born on November 1, 1922, in Guilford, to Leon and Mary (Wilson) Clayton.

He graduated from Guilford High School in 1942. He had farmed all his life in the area. He was a life long member of the Guilford United Methodist Church, he had served on the Washington Township Board, and the Missouri Extension Service.

On September 16, 1951, In Maryville, MO, Eldon was united in marriage to Phyllis R. Bagley. They were married over 51 years before her death in 2008. He was also preceded by his parents, Leon and Mary Clayton; his son Donald David Clayton in 1970, and his sister Thelma (Arthur) Giffin, in 2017.

Eldon is survived by his son, Kenneth (Nida) Clayton, of Guilford, MO; 7 grandchildren, Kenda (James) Staudenmier, of Albany, MO, Michael (Brooke) Clayton, of St. Joseph, MO, Isaiah Clayton, of Cosby, MO, Rebecca (David) Johnson, of Owensboro, KY, Olivia (David) Morrow, of St. Joseph, MO, Lindsey (Gage) Barton, St. Joseph, MO, and Destiny Clayton, Guilford, MO; 17 great grandchildren; a niece and 4 nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Guilford United Methodist Church, Guilford, MO. The burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Guilford United Methodist Church, or the Weathermon Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events