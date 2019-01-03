Eldon L. Clayton November 04, 1922 - January 01, 2019

Eldon Leon Clayton, 96, of Guilford, MO, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, January 1, 2019. Eldon was born on November 1, 1922, in Guilford, to Leon and Mary (Wilson) Clayton.

He graduated from Guilford High School in 1942. He had farmed all his life in the area. He was a life long member of the Guilford United Methodist Church, he had served on the Washington Township Board, and the Missouri Extension Service.

On September 16, 1951, In Maryville, MO, Eldon was united in marriage to Phyllis R. Bagley. They were married over 51 years before her death in 2008. He was also preceded by his parents, Leon and Mary Clayton; his son Donald David Clayton in 1970, and his sister Thelma (Arthur) Giffin, in 2017.

Eldon is survived by his son, Kenneth (Nida) Clayton, of Guilford, MO; 7 grandchildren, Kenda (James) Staudenmier, of Albany, MO, Michael (Brooke) Clayton, of St. Joseph, MO, Isaiah Clayton, of Cosby, MO, Rebecca (David) Johnson, of Owensboro, KY, Olivia (David) Morrow, of St. Joseph, MO, Lindsey (Gage) Barton, St. Joseph, MO, and Destiny Clayton, Guilford, MO; 17 great grandchildren; a niece and 4 nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Guilford United Methodist Church, Guilford, MO. The burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Guilford United Methodist Church, or the Weathermon Cemetery.