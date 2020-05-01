Eldon Lee Buesing, 82, of Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri and Page County, Iowa, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

Eldon was born in Page County, Iowa, on August 26, 1937. His parents were Guenther and Erna (Wellhausen) Buesing; they preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by stepdaughter Rebecca Murphy in 1991 and by his wife, Jane, on February 25, 2020.

Eldon married Viola (Rope) in 1957 and moved to the farm at Burlington Jct. where he farmed, and they raised 4 children Angela, Valerie, Pamela & Brian. Eldon and Viola later divorced.

Eldon went to work for Sur-Gro Fertilizer plant in Burlington Junction in 1983 and married D. Jane Murphy in 1989. They moved to Maryville in 2005 and he retired in 2012 as the manager of the Sur-Gro Fertilizer plant in Burlington Junction. He was a member of the Hope Lutheran Evangelical Church, Maryville. He was a former Kiwanis Club member and supported the annual tractor pulls in Burlington Junction.

His survivors include his children. Angela (Tom) Walkenbach, Hermann, Missouri, Valerie (Leon) Hamilton, Burlington Jct., Missouri, Pamela (Bill) Crowdes, Blue Springs, Missouri, Brian (Angela) Buesing, Harwood, Missouri; his brother, Richard (Jan) Buesing, Kearney, Missouri; his sister Marlene (Steve) Kelley, Rockford, Michigan: 7 grandchildren, Chelsea (Mark) Engemann, Shelby (Paula) Hamilton, Sophie and Chloe Crowdes, Amanda and Ben Buesing and Breanna (Cody) Yarick; 3 great grandchildren Madelyn and Caleb Engemann and Quinlan Hamilton.

And his stepchildren, Michael (Krista) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri, James (Cyndi) Murphy, Brownsville, Nebraska. 7 step grandchildren and 13 step great grandchildren.

Eldon has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the West Nodaway FFA Chapter, Burlington Junction, MO.