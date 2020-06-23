Eleanor E. Gonser

1928—2020

Amarillo, TX- Eleanor Elsie (Sievering) Gonser, 92, passed away, June 4, 2020.

Eleanor was born April 29, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was fifth of seven children born to August and Elsie Sievering.

She married Charles Gonser on October 17, 1948 in Ottawa, Kansas, later moving to Borger, Texas.

Eleanor was a homemaker. She was a Red Cross Gray Lady volunteer.

Eleanor was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

She loved traveling, stamp and coin collecting, fishing and metal detecting.

Eleanor is preceded by her parents; husband, Charles, son, Steven and sisters, Alma, Helen and Dorothy.

Survivors: daughter, Janet Howard; grandchildren, Michelle Sanders, Cliff Clevenger, Brian Howard and Kristin Herndon; sisters, Selma Williams and Betty Evenson; brother, August Sievering; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation: 10:00AM- 11:00 AM, prior to the service.

Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.