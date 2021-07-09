Eleanor Flora (Christensen) Mumford, 94, went to be with the Lord, peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She will be remembered as a daughter, sister, mother, Granny, and friend to all who knew her.

Eleanor was born on June 20, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to her parents, Thomas E. and Viola M. (O’Dell) Christensen. She grew up in a loving family with five brothers and two sisters in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Eleanor acquired her license in Cosmetology, after finishing school. She married Lloyd Horn and they were blessed with three children; Kathleen Gail (Horn) McMullin, Nancy Denise (Horn) Waggoner and Stephen Jay Horn, all born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She later married Richard Mumford and moved to Faucett, Missouri where they resided and retired on a tobacco farm. Eleanor worked for 37 years and retired from Seitz.

Eleanor enjoyed boating, shopping, missionary work, attending church, traveling the world and spending time with her family. She deeply loved her children and her grand and great grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; five brothers; her husband, Richard Mumford; son, Stephen Jay Horn; and great-grandson, Alec Braden Rush.

Eleanor will be missed by her daughters, Kathleen McMullin and Nancy (Charles) Waggoner of Sedalia; grandchildren, Angela (Todd) Rush of Lee’s Summit, April McMullin of Sedalia, Stephen Horn, Sonny Horn and Sean Horn of Sacramento, Brian (Racheal) Waggoner of Seattle, and Mathew (Amy) Waggoner of Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Anthony Rush of Florida, Angelina Horn, Gabrielle Horn, Jesenia Horn, Julian Horn, Navaiah Horn, Veda Horn of Sacramento, Jonathan Waggoner, Hailey Waggoner, Leilany Waggoner, Nyia Waggoner of Seattle and Isabelle Waggoner of Hawaii; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, McCarthy Baptist Church.