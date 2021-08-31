Eleanor Louise Shepherd Thomas, 95

Eleanor Louise Shepherd Thomas, a multi-talented artist and civic-minded pioneer in St. Joseph, passed away on July 30, 2021, in Walla Walla, WA. Born September 18, 1925 to John and Abbie Shepherd in Brookfield, MO., she married Marvin Thomas, who preceded her in death. Also surviving are her step granddaughter Terry (Frank) Norsky of Cohocton, New York, and Connie Saxton, James Fly and Tim Saxton who cared for her during the past several years.

Eleanor embraced art as a toddler, painting on the walls behind the curtains. When her mother discovered her drawings, she provided paper as an alternative canvas! As a little girl, Eleanor also began performing for her stuffed animals. Both artistic endeavors would later lead her to a distinguished career in radio, serving as an officer of various arts organizations, performing as a dancer and singer at Krug Park Bowl, and later in life, employment in the activities department of the former Saxton Riverside Care Center. In the latter capacity, she coordinated and hosted an annual art show for 27 years, featuring the works of the residents. Her effort to inspire and educate the residents was formally recognized when the Allied Arts Council presented her with the Mayor's Award for the Arts as an arts educator in 2001. That same year the St. Joseph News Press named her as one of its "20 Who Count." Seven years prior, she was one of several St. Joseph artists who had their works displayed at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

She received numerous other awards during her lifetime. While working for radio, she received the Golden Slipper Award from the National Footwear Association, resulting in a European Tour. In 1971 she won first place in the Missouri Press Women's Annual Awards in radio for newscast, editorial, program script, documentary, and 10-, 30-, and 60-second commercial spots. She began her radio career at KFEQ as a secretary, then KUSN employed her as secretary traffic manager and director of women's activities. As such, she created and hosted and directed "Eleanor's Party Line," and "News for M'Lady for 15 years.

Her civic and community service involvement extended for many years. She was a member of the Runcie Club, Carnegie Culture Club, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Kansas City Chapter of American Women in Radio and Television, the National Federation of Press Women, Inc., Missouri Press Women, North American Association of Ventriloquists and the Order of the Eastern Star of Clarence, MO.

She not only held membership in organizations but also served them in various ways. She was a member of The Mother Church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Massachusetts. In later years, she joined Unity Church, where she directed the music and sang as soloist. She was also soloist for First Christian and Francis Street Methodist churches. Additionally, she was secretary-treasurer of the Civic Ballet, a member of the founding committee of the St. Joseph Youth Symphony, and the three-time president of the Fortnightly Musical Club. Her other presidential offices included the St. Joseph Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce and P.E.O. (Chapter BP and St. Joseph Reciprocity). For four years she coordinated and served as commentator of the Heart Fund Fashion Show for the local chapter of the American Heart Association.

A lifelong learner, Eleanor graduated from Central High School where she participated in art as a member of the Brush and Pencil Club. Edna Forsythe of the Jenkins Conservatory in Kansas City taught her voice lessons. In 1968 Eleanor completed a program at the National School of Dress Design in Chicago. She also attended and completed a program at the Patricia Stevens Career College and Finishing School in Kansas City. Later in life, she attended night classes in art and French at Missouri Western State University, and traveled to France several times for art workshops in Paris and Giverny, site of Monet's Garden and one of Eleanor's favorite places.

She began her working career at age 17 when she was employed at Rosecrans Field (St. Joseph Army Air Field) in the Office of Ordnance and Chemical Warfare. She worked there for two years until the field was deactivated at the end of World War II, then pursued her career in radio. She stopped working in 1971 when she married Mr. Thomas with whom she performed as a duo at Krug Park Bowl. She resumed working after he passed away in 1987, this time at Saxton Riverside Care Center. There, she gave tours of the facility, performed musical and ventriloquial programs often dressed in whimsical costumes, taught art to the residents, led in musical sing-a-longs and directed the "Pillharmonic" Band, comprised of simple percussion instruments. During her tenure at Saxton's, Eleanor made a positive difference in the lives of many of St. Joseph's older persons.

Special thanks to the staff of the Washington Odd Fellows Home, who took Eleanor in as one of their family members the past four years. They provided excellent care and love to her.

A private memorial service has been held. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.