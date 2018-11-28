Eleanor Michal I. Bell February 8, 1934 - November 27, 2018

Eleanor I. Bell, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Eleanor was born in St. Joseph on February 8, 1934 to the late Cecil and Marie (Schmelebeck) Phelps. She was a 1952 graduate of Central High School.

Eleanor married Clifford Bell on October 3, 1980. She worked as an order filler for C.D. Smith Drug Company.

A parishioner of St. Joseph's Cathedral, Eleanor loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a woman of many interests and hobbies, enjoying shopping for antiques, playing cards, and going to musicals and the theatre.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by brother, Robert and sister, Mary Ann.

Survivors include: husband, Clifford; daughter, Theresa Steele; grandchildren Elizabeth (Rob) Botts; Julie (Doug Adkins) Cox; David (Jenny) Steele; Eric Steele; Amanda (Ben) Weideman; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30 PM Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Horigan Chapel within Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph. Interment immediate following at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening.

The family suggest memorial contributions to the Cathedral of St. Joseph Church and School.