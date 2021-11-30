Eleanor R. Langemach, 95

Eleanor Ruth Langemach passed away at Country Squire Retirement Residence in St. Joseph on November 24, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Hinsdale, Illinois and was baptized on December 25, 1927 at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Berwyn, Illinois. Her adoption by Walter Alva and Esther Ruth (Dillon) Peckenpaugh was finalized on December 27, 1927. They lived in Berwyn until Walter and Ruth separated and Eleanor moved with her mother to St. Joseph at the age of six. Eleanor recalled the trials of growing up during the depression. She remembered having scarlet fever, whooping cough and the old-fashioned measles.

Eleanor attended Humboldt, Todd and Pershing elementary schools and Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, graduating in 1944. Her classmates knew her as “Peck”. High school yearbooks show her to have been involved in a wide variety of clubs and activities, mostly centered around art and music. Eleanor was inducted into the Lampion Honor Society during her senior year and was recognized as one of the six highest ranking seniors that year, being named as class valedictorian. She was Editor in Chief of “The Oak” yearbook during her senior year and was described as “one of the most versatile students ever to attend Lafayette, endearing herself to all by her willingness to accept any responsibility”. Eleanor made many lifelong friends during high school. As the years passed, Eleanor always took an eager and active part in planning class reunions.

Upon graduation, Eleanor expressed an interest in going to college at a time when finances were scarce. She once told this to a friend who quickly responded, “You talk like a crazy woman. You can’t afford college.” And Eleanor quickly responded, “I’m going!” Through the help of scholarships, Eleanor attended the St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western State University). During her summers, she worked at Wonder Bread to help pay for her college expenses. While at Junior College, Eleanor was editor of The Griffon News and secretary of Phi Theta Kappa, a national scholastic fraternity for junior colleges. She was pleased to receive the Junior College Service Award given to a student intending to continue his or her education. Eleanor spent the next two years of college at the University of Missouri in Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism.

On November 25, 1948, she married Vernon Rollin Langemach and was privileged to enjoy 51 years of marriage before Vernon’s death in 2000. Eleanor is survived by her children, Susan (Wayne) Cole and Paul (Nancy) Langemach, grandchildren Scott (Sephra) Brown, Brian (Tishia) Brown, Eric (Ekta) Langemach, Kristin (Nathan) Peterson, Mark (Maddy) Langemach, and Bailey Cole. She is also survived by great grandchildren Gabe Brown, Seth Brown, Zach Brown, Riley Brown and Sage Langemach along with sister-in-law Darline Langemach.

Eleanor first secured an advertising job in Kansas City but ended up with appendicitis and had to cancel her job. She saw that as an act of fate that allowed her to stay in St. Joseph where she would end up marrying Vernon. Her professional employment included being a layout and copy writer in the advertising department of the St. Joseph News Press (1948-1953) and serving as advertising manager for Hirsch’s department store (1953). After her children were grown, Eleanor worked as Christian Education Director at Francis Street First United Methodist Church for 13 years, retiring in 1991.

At age 12, Eleanor was confirmed into membership of the Francis Street Methodist Church and remained a member there for the rest of her life. Through the years, she served there as a board member of the church. She loved helping with landscaping around the church building. Elsewhere, she was Building Chair and Finance Chair of the former Wesley Foundation campus ministry at MWSU, being one of the incorporators of the Foundation in 1989 and playing an integral part in the building of their new campus ministry home.

In 2008, Eleanor traveled to the Holy Land in a group led by Dr. Jimmy Albright. While there, she rededicated her baptism in the Jordan River. In later years, she often accompanied her family to Sunday services at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and the church welcomed her graciously and with love.

In addition to caring for her family, much of Eleanor’s life was spent doing volunteer work with a focus on education and projects that benefit children and youth. As a young mother, Eleanor was active in the YWCA Young Matrons program and pre-school activities. She frequently helped out at school as a room mother or even as a chaperone for an 8th grade field trip to Dallas-Fort Worth by train. And she somehow made time to serve as a Cub Scout assistant den leader. Her children remember her as PTA president of Pershing Elementary School which automatically placed her on the St. Joseph PTA Council as a representative from Pershing.

When her children were grown, Eleanor’s energies expanded to the state level. She was state president of the Missouri PTA (1975-1977). She served on the National Board of Directors (1975-1981) and as chairperson of the National PTA Cultural Arts Reflection Project (1980-1981). In 1978, she was one of 12 representatives of the U.S. Friendship Commission selected to participate in an Educational Seminar held in Japan. Also in 1978, she was honored to be named Lay Educator of the Year by the local chapter of Phi Delta Kappa. In 2007, she received the Dr. Dan L. Colgan National PTA Foundation Award, a lifetime PTA leadership award. Eleanor has been honored as an honorary life member of the Missouri PTA, the Nebraska PTA and the National PTA.

Eleanor’s love of gardening was always evident via a simple walk through her back yard. It was a showplace to behold. Her children remember her love of flowers, her longtime membership in the Bu-An-Co Gardeners and countless hours of preparation for flower shows. She was a past president of that club and also served as parliamentarian. In the role of Habitat for Humanity Chairman for the Bu-An-Co Garden Club, she helped coordinate landscaping plantings for several Habitat Homes in St. Joseph. Eleanor served as Director of the Northwest District Council of Judges and treasurer of the Northwest District. As state president, Eleanor was quoted as saying “Cherish the memories of yesterday, savor the beauty of today, but nurture the promise of tomorrow!”

She was a past state president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri (1981-1983) and was honored as a life member. She served on the state executive committee as parliamentarian and was a member of the advisory council. In 1984, she became a nationally accredited Master Flower Show Judge and enjoyed judging in state and county fairs and garden club flower shows. Continuing education included attending state Symposiums every three years. In 2019, she was granted the status and title of Master Judge Emeritus.

Eleanor served on the St. Joseph Public Library Board of Directors from October, 1981 to November, 1988. She was a member of Chapter FP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and greatly appreciated the many cards and notes from her sisters during these past few years.

In 2016, Eleanor was honored to be recognized as one of two recipients of the YWCA Women of Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award. In a newspaper article detailing the award, long-time friend Sharon Kosek was quoted as saying “She always just was so gracious, and still is, in everything she does. She treats everyone like they’re a queen or a prince.”

While there never seemed to be enough spare time, Eleanor still enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the church choir and she had her own kiln for completion of exquisite ceramics. She loved doing needlework and had made a couple of cross stitch quilts. Her favorite song on the piano was “Living for Jesus” which she played by memory and the Bible verse she quoted almost daily was from Psalm 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Preceding her in death are her husband and her adoptive parents, Ruth Matthews and Walter Peckenpaugh.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Squire and the Freudenthal Home Health and Hospice teams for their many kindnesses extended to both Eleanor and her dog Cocoa. We appreciate the gentleness in which Eleanor was allowed to finally travel home into God’s waiting arms.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Davis-Langemach Scholarship, C/O St. Joseph PTA Council, P.O. Box 1162, St. Joseph, MO 64502. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.